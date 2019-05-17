×
BREAKING NEWS: Allegri to leave Juventus

Omnisport
NEWS
News
355   //    17 May 2019, 16:46 IST
massimilianoallegri-cropped
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri is to step down as Juventus head coach at the end of the season, the Serie A champions have confirmed.

Allegri's future had been in doubt ever since Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Ajax.

Juve had been considered among the favourites for Europe's top competition following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the season, with many suggesting he was the missing piece of the puzzle after the Serie A champions reached the final in 2017 and were narrowly knocked out by eventual winners Real Madrid last term.

The loss to Ajax ended their challenge, though, and some supporters have grown frustrated with Allegri's pragmatic tactics, despite him leading Juve to an eighth Serie A title in a row in 2018-19.

After it became clear a meeting was scheduled with president Andrea Agnelli this week, a change looked likely, and an announcement on Friday confirmed Juve will begin looking for a new coach.

"Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019-2020 season," a statement read.

"The coach and the president, Andrea Agnelli, will meet the media together at tomorrow's press conference - Saturday 18 May, at 1400 (local time) in the press conference hall of Allianz Stadium."

