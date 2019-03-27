BREAKING NEWS: Bayern sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico for €80m

Lucas Hernandez has joined Bayern Munich from Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid for a fee of €80million.

Lucas will join the Bundesliga giants on July 1 after they met the release clause in his Atletico contract and he has signed a five-year deal at the Allianz Arena.

The 23-year-old appears to have played his last game for Atletico, with Bayern stating he will have an operation to repair ligament damage in his right knee prior to his arrival.

The France international emerged as a potential target for Bayern towards the end of last year, having impressed during his country's triumphant World Cup campaign.

Bayern and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic made no secret of their interest in the versatile defender and reports had linked him with a January switch.

The Bavarian side were unable to secure a deal at that point, but they have succeeded in luring him to the club from next season.

