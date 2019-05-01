×
BREAKING NEWS: Casillas suffers heart attack

Omnisport
NEWS
News
01 May 2019
Iker Casillas
Iker Casillas with the Champions League trophy

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack during training on Wednesday but is recovering in hospital, the club have confirmed.

Reports emerged that Casillas had been hospitalised after falling ill but Porto said his heart problem has been "resolved".

"Iker Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction during Wednesday morning training session held at the PortoGaia Training and Training Center in Olival," a statement from the club read.

"Training was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto. Casillas is well, stable and his heart problem resolved."

Messages of support for Casillas quickly populated social media in the wake of the news, with Premier League goalkeepers Asmir Begovic and Kasper Schmeichel among those to post.

"Stay strong," wrote Bournemouth goalkeeper Begovic, while Schmeichel added: "Shocked reading the reports. Hope you are okay my friend."

Former Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale added: "Get well soon my friend."

Casillas was widely regarded among the world's best goalkeepers during his 16 seasons playing for Real Madrid, with whom he won five LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues.

The 37-year-old was also in goal for Spain when they won the 2010 World Cup, as well as their triumphs at Euro 2008 and 2012.

He joined Porto in 2015 and helped them win the Primeira Liga in the 2017-18 campaign.

Real Madrid CF Football
