BREAKING NEWS: City to face United in Manchester derby in EFL Cup semi-finals

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 19 Dec 2019, 03:54 IST SHARE

Manchester City have won the EFL Cup two years running

EFL Cup holders Manchester City will play rivals Manchester United in the semi-finals, with Leicester City taking on Aston Villa.

City have won the tournament two years in a row and booked their place in the last four with a 3-1 win at League One side Oxford United on Wednesday.

But to repeat that success again they will have to get through a two-legged tie against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Red Devils, who knocked out Colchester United.

United - who will be at home for the first leg - last won the EFL Cup in the 2016-17 season, defeating Southampton in the final, while City have triumphed in four of the past six editions.

In the second semi-final, Premier League high flyers Leicester are at home in the first leg against Aston Villa, having needed penalties to get through a last-eight meeting with Everton.

Villa were the first team into the penultimate round after easily beating an inexperienced Liverpool side on Tuesday.

The first legs will be played in the week commencing January 6 and the return matches are set for the week commencing January 27.