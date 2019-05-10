×
BREAKING NEWS: David Luiz signs new two-year Chelsea contract

Omnisport
NEWS
News
279   //    10 May 2019, 23:34 IST
David Luiz - cropped
Chelsea defender David Luiz

Chelsea centre-back David Luiz has signed a new two-year contract, the Europa League finalists have confirmed.

The Brazil defender helped the Blues to reach an all-London showpiece against Arsenal with a penalty shoot-out win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, and he has been rewarded with fresh terms.

David Luiz's contract was due to expire at the end of the season but his second spell at the club will now be extended to the end of 2020-21.

Having fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte last season, David Luiz has again become a regular since Maurizio Sarri's appointment as head coach, starting 35 Premier League games this term.

"I am so happy to be here and to have this opportunity to stay. I love this club and I still have the ambition of a young player," the 32-year-old said to Chelsea's official website.

"It means a lot to reach another European final, and we still have the opportunity to finish in the top three of the Premier League this season and I will continue to try to do my best to help the team."

"We are delighted David Luiz will be staying with the club," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added.

"He has set the perfect example to those around him throughout the campaign and been a huge influence on and off the pitch.

"With the Europa League final still to come, we hope to finish off the season with silverware and David will be central to that success in Baku and beyond."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
