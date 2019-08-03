BREAKING NEWS: Leicester and Manchester United agree Maguire fee, Rodgers confirms

Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire

Leicester City and Manchester United have agreed a reported £80million deal for the transfer of defender Harry Maguire, Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Maguire, 26, has been the subject of transfer speculation since the 2018-19 campaign concluded, with United and Manchester City said to have been leading the race.

But with City reportedly ruling themselves out a while ago, United have had a clean run and look to have finally got their man despite Leicester holding out for a massive fee which is expected to see Maguire become the world's most expensive defender.

Speaking after Leicester's 2-1 friendly win over Atalanta, Rodgers confirmed an agreement has been reached between the clubs following negotiations.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: "Until it goes through - there's obviously been communications between the clubs - but there's still a bit to go in terms of medical and personal terms.

"It is what it is. He's a special player, not one we want to leave, but we'll see over the course of the weekend if there's anything more. At this point the clubs have agreed [a fee]."

78% - Harry Maguire won 78% of his aerial duels in the 2018-19 Premier League season; a better success rate than any of the 205 other players to be involved in 50+ aerials in the competition, just ahead of Virgil van Dijk (75%). Slab. pic.twitter.com/SK0OVlUHU6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 2, 2019