BREAKING NEWS: Leicester and Manchester United agree Maguire fee, Rodgers confirms

Omnisport
NEWS
News
147   //    03 Aug 2019, 02:56 IST
Harry Maguire
Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire

Leicester City and Manchester United have agreed a reported £80million deal for the transfer of defender Harry Maguire, Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Maguire, 26, has been the subject of transfer speculation since the 2018-19 campaign concluded, with United and Manchester City said to have been leading the race.

But with City reportedly ruling themselves out a while ago, United have had a clean run and look to have finally got their man despite Leicester holding out for a massive fee which is expected to see Maguire become the world's most expensive defender.

Speaking after Leicester's 2-1 friendly win over Atalanta, Rodgers confirmed an agreement has been reached between the clubs following negotiations.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: "Until it goes through - there's obviously been communications between the clubs - but there's still a bit to go in terms of medical and personal terms.

"It is what it is. He's a special player, not one we want to leave, but we'll see over the course of the weekend if there's anything more. At this point the clubs have agreed [a fee]."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Manchester United Transfer News: Manchester United agree a fee with Leicester City for Harry Maguire
Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire misses Leicester training amid potential move to Man United   
Manchester United news: Sam Allardyce says Harry Maguire is ‘similar to Virgil van Dijk’
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils are still short of Leicester City's valuation of Harry Maguire
Maguire no closer to Leicester exit - Rodgers
Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire omitted from Leicester squad for Atalanta friendly
Manchester United agree £80m deal for Harry Maguire, Real Madrid offer €90m+Bale for Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 July 2019
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils submit a fresh £80m bid for Harry Maguire; Leicester still hold firm on their £90m valuation
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils reportedly agree £80 million deal for Harry Maguire
Rodgers relaxed over Maguire speculation
