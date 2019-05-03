BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool confirm Keita out for two months

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 62 // 03 May 2019, 15:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita heads off the field at Camp Nou.

Naby Keita is out for the rest of Liverpool's season and could miss the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after suffering a "very serious" adductor injury.

The Guinea international was substituted with the injury in the first half of the Reds' Champions League semi-final first-leg defeat to Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

And detailing the blow ahead of Saturday's Premier League match at Newcastle United, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that there was bad news on Keita's condition.

Klopp estimated that the midfielder will be out for two months, meaning he will miss the Premier League run-in and the return fixture against Barcelona, while his participation for Guinea in June is also in serious doubt.

"That was really unlucky. It's bad news," Klopp told a news conference. "A high-grade adductor injury, the tendon is ruptured.

"That keeps him out for at least two months. Bad news for us, obviously, and bad news for Guinea as well, with the Africa Cup of Nations coming up. It was a really, really good moment.

"That's how football and life sometimes are - not too nice. It's very serious.

"It's a very interesting part of the season he's not part of. He's a regular starter for the Africa Cup of Nations and that was a big target for him as well.

"Of course, he's not in a good moment. This is a moment where we have to help the players and try everything we can. That's it."