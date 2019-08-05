×
BREAKING NEWS: Maguire completes Man United move for reported £80m

Omnisport
NEWS
News
313   //    05 Aug 2019, 17:12 IST
maguirecropped
Harry Maguire in action against Marcus Rashford of Manchester United

Harry Maguire has become the most expensive defender of all time following the completion of a reported £80million move to Manchester United from Leicester City.

The England international underwent a medical on Sunday and signed a six-year contract with the option of a further season at Old Trafford after United and Leicester reached an agreement to end a long-running transfer saga.

While the fee has not been confirmed, media reports indicate it surpasses the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton to secure Virgil van Dijk's January 2018 arrival.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to make Maguire his third signing of the close season following the additions of winger Daniel James and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Swansea City and Crystal Palace respectively.

"I am delighted to have signed for this great club," Maguire said in a statement published by United.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity.

"From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It's clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies.

"I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started."

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
