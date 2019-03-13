BREAKING NEWS: Neymar investigated by UEFA for social media outburst

UEFA has opened an investigation into comments made by Neymar on social media following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester United.

Brazil international Neymar watched from the stands at Parc des Princes as United claimed a 3-1 win in the second leg of their last-16 tie to progress to the quarter-finals on away goals.

Marcus Rashford scored the crucial third goal from the penalty spot after a contentious handball decision against defender Presnel Kimpembe, prompting a furious response from Neymar on Instagram.

"This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR," he wrote.

"There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back?! Go f*** yourselves!"

UEFA confirmed on Wednesday that it has appointed an inspector to look into Neymar's remarks.

"In accordance with the Article 31 (3) (a) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, UEFA has today announced that it has appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation regarding the comments made on social media by the Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar Junior, following the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United FC, played on March 6 2019 in France," a statement read.

