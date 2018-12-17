BREAKING NEWS: United and PSG set for Champions League showdown

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 17 Dec 2018, 17:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Breaking News

Manchester United will face Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 of the Champions League, while Liverpool take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Premier League leaders Liverpool were 3-1 winners over rivals United on Sunday and their former Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp will take on a familiar foe in Bayern.

PSG won a group featuring Liverpool and Napoli and will have the second leg at home in a tie that might prove to be Jose Mourinho's only chance of salvaging something from United's season when it comes around.

Dortmund will face Tottenham and a trio of Bundesliga-versus-Premier League encounters will be completed by Schalke against Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid, whose Wanda Metropolitano home will host this season's Champions League final, have been drawn against Cristiano Ronaldo and Serie A kings Juventus.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona travel to Lyon, whose only victory in group stage over Manchester City was followed by five consecutive draws.

Holders Real Madrid are in pursuit of a fourth consecutive title and take on an Ajax side that Bayern failed to beat during the round-robin phase.

Elsewhere, Roma have been drawn against Porto.

Advertisement