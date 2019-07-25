×
Bruce adamant Man United target Longstaff will stay at Newcastle

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    25 Jul 2019, 04:10 IST
longstaffcropped
Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is "very confident" Sean Longstaff will be staying at the club amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Longstaff, 21, broke into Newcastle's first-team last season, making nine Premier League appearances between December and March, before suffering a knee injury.

The talented midfielder is said to have emerged as a primary transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men following several encouraging performances.

The Red Devils are said to have been put off by Newcastle's apparent £50million asking price for the inexperienced talent, though it is claimed United are preparing to test Newcastle's resolve.

Bruce is convinced Longstaff will be at St James' Park next term, however.

"We don't want to sell our best young players, that's for sure," Bruce told reporters on Wednesday during Joelinton's presentation.

"So, that won't happen. I'm very confident [Longstaff will not leave]."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
