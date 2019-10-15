×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Bulgaria v England halted twice due to racism

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    15 Oct 2019, 01:42 IST
Gareth Southgate - cropped
England manager Gareth Southgate talks to the referee in Sofia

Play was stopped twice before half-time during the Euro 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and England after the visiting players were subjected to racist abuse.

Following their surprise loss to the Czech Republic on Friday, England stormed into a 4-0 lead at the interval, with Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling on target either side of Ross Barkley's brace.

But events on the field became secondary as pre-match fears England players would be targeted by racist chants were unfortunately realised.

Sterling clashed with Bulgaria winger Wanderson after being fouled by Ismail Isa Mustafa in the 25th minute and a stoppage followed, with an appeal made over the stadium's public address system urging those offending fans to desist.

It was 3-0 by the time England boss Gareth Southgate entered conversation with the fourth official, preceding another more prolonged break in play – during which a group of Bulgaria fans were ejected from the stadium.

Under UEFA's protocol for dealing with racist incidents, the next steps for match referee Ivan Bebek would be to suspend the game and send the players to their dressing rooms for a specific period and then, if discriminatory behaviour did not stop or broke out again, abandon the match.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
81' ICE AND
2 - 0
 Iceland vs Andorra
Tomorrow LIE ITA 12:15 AM Liechtenstein vs Italy
Tomorrow ISR LAT 12:15 AM Israel vs Latvia
Tomorrow FAR MAL 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Malta
Tomorrow ROM NOR 12:15 AM Romania vs Norway
Tomorrow SWE SPA 12:15 AM Sweden vs Spain
Tomorrow GIB GEO 12:15 AM Gibraltar vs Georgia
Tomorrow SWI REP 12:15 AM Switzerland vs Republic of Ireland
International Friendlies 2019
14 Oct LES MAL 06:30 PM Lesotho vs Malawi
Tomorrow PER URU 07:00 AM Peru vs Uruguay
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us