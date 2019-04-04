Burnley match crucial if Cardiff are to stay up – Warnock

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock says Cardiff City's trip to Burnley on April 13 will be pivotal in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

Defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday left Cardiff third bottom and five points from safety with six games remaining.

Burnley are the side directly above them and the two will go head-to-head at Turf Moor in the next league outing.

And Warnock believes his side must beat the Clarets to have any hope of not joining Huddersfield Town and Fulham in the Championship next season.

"We have six cup finals, I think we can get results in all the final games," he said after the defeat to Manchester City.

"You can afford the odd draw but we have to win three at least, add a draw and who knows?

We get back up, take the positives out of the games recently and get ready for the final push! We have great team spirit and togetherness! Thank you to all the travelling supporters! #cityasone #cardiffcityfc #football #goalkeeper #premierleague #fight pic.twitter.com/JRXklp59Gl — Neil Etheridge (@Neil38Etheridge) April 4, 2019

"Even though we lost against Chelsea last weekend, Harry Arter said to me we have always had to beat Burnley and two of the others.

"That has not changed even though we have lost to Chelsea and I suppose he is right."

Warnock added: "I am pleased we are still within a shout.

"We are probably outweighing where our expectations were because with two teams already relegated people might have thought we would have been in that situation at this point."

