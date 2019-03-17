×
CAF Champions League Review: Wydad, Al Ahly among quarter-final qualifiers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    17 Mar 2019, 01:16 IST
footballs - cropped
A line of footballs

Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca were among the teams to reach the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League on a dramatic last day of the group stage.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly were beaten finalists in each of the last two seasons and they left it late to ensure they will be in the knockout rounds this term.

Having taken seven points from their first five games in Group D, they went into Saturday's clash at home to Saoura facing the very real possibility of early elimination.

But a Fateh Talah own goal put Al Ahly in front and Marwan Mohsen struck before half-time to settle nerves, Hussein El Shahat then adding a late third in Cairo.

Simba of Tanzania dramatically qualified in second place behind Al Ahly after a 2-1 comeback win at home to AS Vita Club, defender Cletus Chama scoring in the 90th minute to send his side through.

Mohamed Nahiri scored the winner as 2017 CAF Champions League winners Wydad won 1-0 at home to already qualified Mamelodi Sundowns to progress from Group A.

Alimi Sikiru's brace to earn Lobi Stars a 2-0 home win against ASEC Mimosas was therefore not enough to keep the Nigerian team in the tournament.

Defending champions ES Tunis were already through but finished their Group B campaign with a 2-1 win at Platinum thanks to a late Adem Rejaibi goal.

Horoya followed ES Tunis through in second spot after a 2-1 home win against Orlando Pirates, goals from Abdoulaye Paye Camara and Boniface Haba rendering Justin Shonga's stoppage-time reply a mere consolation.

A second-half Ghazi Ayadi penalty earned Club Africain a 1-0 win at home to Ismaily in their Group C closer, but they still finished in third spot.

Goals from Jackson Muleka and Tresor Mputu saw Mazembe top the pool after a 2-0 home defeat of Algerian outfit Constantine, who went through in second place.

Omnisport
NEWS
