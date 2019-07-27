Ceballos inspired by former Arsenal star Reyes

Dani Ceballos has revealed that former Arsenal forward Jose Antonio Reyes was his "childhood idol" and he spoke to his father before moving to north London.

The Spain Under-21 star will spend the 2019-20 season on loan with the Gunners from Real Madrid, where he had been struggling for regular first-team football.

Ceballos always followed the Gunners because of Reyes, a member of the 'Invincibles' side of 2003-04, who was killed in a car accident in June.

Having asked Reyes' father for some advice ahead of the move, Ceballos is now relishing the prospect of playing for the same side as his boyhood hero.

Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain.



Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019



Rest in peace, Jose pic.twitter.com/AT6rLFutvI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019

"This is a historic club that I've always looked out for because of Jose Antonio Reyes, who is from the same town as me and played here," he told the club's website.

"He made history at this club, winning the league title, so it's an important step in my career for me to join Arsenal.

"I spoke to his father just before coming here and he told me not to think twice because this is a wonderful club. Jose had a fantastic time here.

"When I came into the training ground I saw a picture of him and it really struck me because he's like my childhood idol. Being at the club where he made a name for himself is a big step forward and I hope to make this club even bigger."

Ceballos will hope to make his first appearance for the club in the Emirates Cup match with Lyon on Sunday.

La decisión está tomada. Esta temporada seré un gunner!Estoy impaciente por empezar. Hola Arsenal. Ya estoy aquí.



The decision has been made. This season I will be a gunner!I am anxious to start. Hello Arsenal. Here I am.#arsenal #ceballos #newteam pic.twitter.com/I1VoD2Q7Zu — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) July 25, 2019