×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ceballos inspired by former Arsenal star Reyes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
129   //    27 Jul 2019, 02:20 IST
dani ceballos - cropped
Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos has revealed that former Arsenal forward Jose Antonio Reyes was his "childhood idol" and he spoke to his father before moving to north London.

The Spain Under-21 star will spend the 2019-20 season on loan with the Gunners from Real Madrid, where he had been struggling for regular first-team football.

Ceballos always followed the Gunners because of Reyes, a member of the 'Invincibles' side of 2003-04, who was killed in a car accident in June.

Having asked Reyes' father for some advice ahead of the move, Ceballos is now relishing the prospect of playing for the same side as his boyhood hero.

"This is a historic club that I've always looked out for because of Jose Antonio Reyes, who is from the same town as me and played here," he told the club's website.

"He made history at this club, winning the league title, so it's an important step in my career for me to join Arsenal.

"I spoke to his father just before coming here and he told me not to think twice because this is a wonderful club. Jose had a fantastic time here. 

"When I came into the training ground I saw a picture of him and it really struck me because he's like my childhood idol. Being at the club where he made a name for himself is a big step forward and I hope to make this club even bigger."

Advertisement

Ceballos will hope to make his first appearance for the club in the Emirates Cup match with Lyon on Sunday.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Zidane: Ceballos needed Arsenal move
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners confirm loan deal for Dani Ceballos
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal close in on Dani Ceballos loan deal
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Ceballos bound for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Dani Ceballos arrives in London ahead of Gunners move
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid loan Ceballos to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Emery admires Ceballos as Arsenal reportedly close in on Madrid midfielder
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners confident of signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners agree Dani Ceballos loan deal
RELATED STORY
Asensio injury 'could be bad news' for Ceballos deal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us