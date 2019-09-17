Celades confident in Valencia despite tough circumstances

Valencia coach Albert Celades

Valencia coach Albert Celades backed his squad ahead of their Champions League clash against Chelsea, although he admitted their situation was far from ideal.

The LaLiga club stunningly sacked Marcelino, who helped them win the Copa del Rey in May, as coach last week.

No Valencia player attended a pre-match news conference alongside Celades on Monday, but the former Real Madrid assistant – in his first senior coaching job – backed his squad to get through a difficult period.

"I'm the coach here and I take the decisions," he told a news conference.

"The players have to adapt to the coach, it's a two-way street.

"I have experience of situations like that which they are going through. It isn't ideal, but I'm convinced that we will get through it well."

Valencia make the trip to Stamford Bridge on the back of a slow start to the LaLiga season, having won just one of their opening four games.

However, Celades, who played for Barcelona and Madrid, believes his side will perform in the Group H clash.

"I'm the one taking decisions here. Some may like them, some may not. I'll take the decisions I see fit. I've no fear, I'm completely calm," he said.

"Whenever a coach changes it is a process of adaptation for everyone. There is a need to gel, but it is a fantastic challenge.

"I'm sure we're going to do well."