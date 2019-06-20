Celtic could face Nomme Kalju or Shkendija in Champions League qualifying

Celtic boss Neil Lennon

Celtic will take on Nomme Kalju or Shkendija in the second round of Champions League qualifying should they first overcome FK Sarajevo.

Tuesday's first qualifying round draw pitted Celtic with Bosnian side Sarajevo, with the first leg taking place on July 9 or 10 and the return leg - switched to Celtic Park - to follow a week later.

And should Neil Lennon's side prevail, they will face either Nomme Kalju or Shkendija - the reigning champions of Estonia and Macedonia, respectively.

In the league path of Champions League qualification, Viktoria Plzen will tussle with Olympiacos and PSV are to face Basel.

Meanwhile, Rangers' possible reward for beating Kosovan side Prishtina or St Joseph's of Gibraltar in the Europa League first qualifying round could potentially be an all-British tie.

The official result of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round draw.



(matches 23/24 July & 30/31 July)#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Ms1mGm0Jr2 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 19, 2019

Cork City and Cardiff Met University are both possible opponents, as are Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg, who beat Rangers in 2017.

Eintracht Frankfurt, semi-finalists last season, face a double-header against Radnicki Nis or Flora Tallinn, and Roma will start their European campaign against Debrecen or Kukesi.

Aberdeen will take on Finnish side RoPS before facing either Fola Esch of Luxembourg or Chikhura Sachkhere of Georgia, while fellow Scottish side Kilmarnock go up against Connah's Quay Nomads in the first round and will then face a tricky tie against Partizan Belgrade if they progress.

Premier League team Wolves also discovered their Europa League fate on Wednesday. They will take on the winners Northern Irish side Crusaders and Faroese minnows B36 Torshavn.

All second-round qualifying games in the Europa League ties will be played between July 23 and August 1, while the Champions League ties will be on July 23/24 and a week later.