×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League final shows English players must be given a chance, says Southgate

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    06 Jun 2019, 01:46 IST
gareth southgate - cropped
England boss Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate thinks the all-English Champions League final shows the strength of the Premier League - although he wants more young English talent to be given a chance.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid on Saturday in the first final in the competition featuring two teams from England's top flight since Manchester United defeated Chelsea on penalties in 2008.

Seven English players started the match at the Wanda Metropolitano and a further three came off the bench, something Southgate believes is a huge positive for his England squad ahead of their Nations League showdown with Netherlands on Thursday.

However, he would still like to see more home-grown youngsters given the opportunity to impress.

"The brilliant thing from an English point of view is we had a lot of English players playing in a massive occasion," he said. "As a group of players and staff we wanted to congratulate both sets of players. To get to a Champions League final is an immense achievement and a wonderful memory for all those guys. 

"Both teams had brilliant seasons in that competition. We're very proud for the boys that won it as that's something that will live with them forever. We've addressed that and acknowledged their achievement in welcoming them into our camp.

"The standard of the Premier League is increasing every year. We've seen the quality of the top teams – Liverpool had an incredible season, lost one game and you lose the league.

"The financial power of the league means we've got some of the best players and coaches. It's a brilliant league for our players to play in – when they get the chance."

Advertisement

Southgate will check the fitness of those players involved in the Champions League final before naming his team to face Ronald Koeman's side and would not be drawn on reports Raheem Sterling will be captain if Harry Kane does not play.

"I've got to assess all the players who were involved in Madrid because it's a unique game, a unique set of circumstances," he said.

"I've got to check on Jordan Henderson but everyone else came through the game with no physical issues, which was pleasing for us.

"If I confirm anything about the team other than that Raheem is playing then I'm doing half of Ronald's job for him. So, I don't want to discuss the captaincy. Harry Kane is our captain; if Harry Kane doesn't play, I have a decision to make."

Regardless, Southgate thinks his England squad have shown they are far less dependent on individual talent than generations past.

"When I took over I remember talking about how everything had fallen on Wayne Rooney's shoulders," he said. "At Japan [in the 2002 World Cup], everything was around [David] Beckham.

"We had to build a team where we weren't reliant on one or a couple of players and we had competition for places and strength in depth. The collective strength of the team is that we've got huge trust in the players – there isn't one I'd hesitate to put in.

"They've all played in important matches for us. [Harry] Winks, [Ben] Chilwell - these youngsters come in and they never cease to surprise us. You never know what they've capable of until you try them."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
Advertisement
Is English Premier League the best league in the world right now?
RELATED STORY
The Bundesliga - a tempting choice for today's young English players
RELATED STORY
United, Spurs, Liverpool, City, and a look back at a ridiculous Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Ranking The 5 Best Sides In Premier League History 
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why 2018/19 is the greatest ever season for English football 
RELATED STORY
Southgate disappointed for injured Loftus-Cheek
RELATED STORY
4 Arsenal players who need to be given a chance in the first team next season
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool not favourites in Champions League final
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton - The Chelsea Academy Day
RELATED STORY
Rice relishing 'massive' Nations League clash with Netherlands
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us