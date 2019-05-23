Chelsea on the verge of 'great season' under Sarri, insists Pedro

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 182 // 23 May 2019, 03:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea winger Pedro insists it will have been a "great season" under Maurizio Sarri if the Blues beat Arsenal in the Europa League final.

Sarri's first term in charge at Stamford Bridge has yielded a third-place finish in the Premier League, as well as finals in Europe and the EFL Cup, the latter of which they lost to Manchester City on penalties.

Despite reaching two finals and securing a return to the Champions League, the former Napoli boss has been criticised for his tactics by some Chelsea fans and it has been suggested he could return to Italy to take over at Juventus after Massimiliano Allegri leaves.

But Pedro has no doubt 2018-19 must be considered a success if they win in Baku next Wednesday, telling reporters: "We are in the Champions League, the final of the [EFL] Cup and also in another final now.

"If we win this European title, then it is a great season for us."

Pedro expects a difficult test against an Arsenal side for whom victory would secure both a trophy and a Champions League spot, after they missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Spain international also thinks the all-English finals in the Europa League and Champions League highlight the strength of the country's top division.

"I think there is the same motivation for both [teams]," he said. "For them, it is a good opportunity to get to the Champions League, but we want to win the title.

Advertisement

"It is good for English teams. It is very good because every week you see how hard, difficult and competitive the league is.

"The message is clear that the Premier League is the strongest and most competitive league at the moment, that's for sure.

​"The most important thing is to prepare the game during the week so when we go to Baku we will be ready, focus on the game and win the title.

"Maybe it will be open because Arsenal press really high, play good football and also for us it is the same ideas and style. I think it will be an open game."

UEFA has been criticised for staging the final in Azerbaijan's capital, with only 6,000 tickets allocated to fans of each team and the costs of flights from the UK pricing many supporters out of the trip.

"It is a pity for us because you don't feel the supporters," said Pedro. "It is better to give a lot of tickets to the supporters. It is a problem for UEFA because I think it will be a very good final on the pitch."

It has been suggested this will be Eden Hazard's final game for the club, with the Belgium star said to be eager to move to Real Madrid, but Pedro is not concerned by transfer talk.

"The most important thing for us is that he is focused on the final and for us that is good," he added.