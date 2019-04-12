×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea promise to act against 'embarrassing' alleged racism in Prague

Omnisport
NEWS
News
101   //    12 Apr 2019, 01:46 IST
chelsea - cropped
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium

Chelsea have assured they will take "the strongest possible action" against any supporters guilty of racist abuse after a video appeared to show fans targeting Mohamed Salah.

Social media footage before Thursday's Europa League game at Slavia Prague suggested a small number of travelling fans were aiming racist chants at former player Salah, now at Liverpool.

Chelsea are set to face Liverpool on Sunday and the Stamford Bridge outfit promised to investigate an incident described as an "embarrassment".

"Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them," a statement read.

"Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won't tolerate them in their club."

A statement from Liverpool read: "The video circulating online, showing vile discriminatory chants being aimed at one of our players, is dangerous and disturbing.

"Already this season, we have seen repulsive discriminatory abuse inside stadiums in England, Europe and across the world; abuse that was captured on devices and put into the public domain. We have also witnessed numerous hateful attacks on social media.

"This behaviour needs to be called out for what it is - unadulterated bigotry.

"Liverpool Football Club believes it is the responsibility of those in positions of authority, following proper process, to act urgently to identify and then punish anyone committing a hate crime.

Advertisement

"There is no place for this behaviour in football, there is no place for it in society. A crime of this nature has more victims than any individual it is aimed at and, as such, collective and decisive action is needed to address it.

"As pertains to this latest incident, the club is working with Merseyside Police to ascertain the facts around this footage with the aim of identifying individuals featuring in it.

"In addition, we are working directly with Chelsea Football Club on the matter. We thank them for their condemnation and a commitment to act urgently to identify any individuals responsible."

Anti-racism organisation Kick It Out posted the footage on Twitter alongside a short message: "It's not on the terraces, but it's still a disgrace.

"We don't want fans like that anywhere near our game. We will be liaising with Chelsea to ensure those involved are identified and punished swiftly and effectively."

Chelsea complained after it was alleged racist abuse was directed at teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi in their previous European tie against Dynamo Kiev.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their Premier League rivals
RELATED STORY
Slavia Prague vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups: Europa League Predicted Lineups and Slavia Prague, Chelsea Injury News, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Hazard staying focused on Chelsea amid continued Real Madrid speculation
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who were found guilty of racism
RELATED STORY
Sarri heaps further praise on Hazard ahead of 'dangerous' game in Prague
RELATED STORY
UEFA closes case against Chelsea for alleged racist chanting
RELATED STORY
4 teams which are the favorites to win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us