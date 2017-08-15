City's Ederson proud of Brazil call-up

As he continues to adjust to the Manchester City squad, goalkeeper Ederson is also looking to make his mark on the international stage.

by Omnisport News 15 Aug 2017, 20:57 IST

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

Ederson says he is proud to have received his first Brazil call-up as he adjusts to the Premier League with Manchester City.

The 23-year-old was signed from Benfica in the off-season and, although he was previously included in a provisional Brazil squad for the Copa America Centenario, he has now been handed the opportunity to compete for a first international cap in World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia.

And the City goalkeeper was thrilled to see his hard work pay off as he reaches another significant milestone.

"I am very happy to have been called up by the national team," Ederson told City's official website. "It's indeed another achievement in my career and I've worked a lot and very hard for this moment.

"I believe Brazil has good options for the goalkeeper position and, now, I will go, enjoy and give my best when the squad meets up."

22 – Since his Benfica debut (Mar 2016), no GK has kept more clean sheets in the Portuguese Primeira Liga than Ederson Moraes (22). Citizen. pic.twitter.com/Z8aY6FKaOd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 1, 2017

At club level, Ederson, who made his City debut in the 2-0 Premier League win at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, is settling in well and relishing the competition provided by Claudio Bravo.

"I am adjusting really well; the language has been a bit of an issue but I am overcoming it," he added.

"The team welcomed me really well and they've been helping me. I just have to keep working and giving my best to the team.

"Does [Bravo's presence] put me under extra pressure? No, not at all. I believe that is, in fact, very positive for Manchester City to have two great goalkeepers at their disposal.

"City has a lot to win with that and whoever Pep decides to play will be able to manage the job well."