Clement and Terim taking positives from Brugge-Galatasaray
Fatih Terim and Philippe Clement were both happy to see Galatasaray and Club Brugge share the spoils in their Champions League opener.
A game of few chances ended goalless at Jan Breydelstadion on Wednesday, although Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis spurned an early opening for the Belgian side.
Regardless, in a pool also featuring European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, the coaches were pleased to get off the mark in Group A.
"It was a good game," Galatasaray boss Terim told reporters.
"Of course we would like to have won, but one point is not bad at all. That's a positive result for us.
"Both teams could have won the game. However, I was happy to see my team's physical condition, because we were strong even after the first hour of the match.
"Our players had only played two games together as a team. We showed some good signs and we will get better.
"We now play two matches in a row against strong teams in Istanbul. We need to find ways to test them."
Points are split on a silent night in Bruges.#CLUvGS #UCL pic.twitter.com/uM9JasS9FC— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) September 18, 2019
Club Brugge coach Clement was also happy to take a draw from the game.
"I saw the almost perfect game from my group," said Clement.
"The plan we had drawn up to create a lot of chances worked out well, as did the plan to get few chances against us.
"I have seen many positive things. We played attractive, attacking football against a very good opponent.
"We proved we deserve our place in the Champions League. A few times we could have finished better, but they also have a very good keeper.
"Now we are disappointed we only gained one point – however, it is not too bad to take a point against Galatasaray.
"[We have] tough matches against Real Madrid and PSG to come. But that does not mean we will only defend. We will do everything possible to win."