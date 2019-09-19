Clement and Terim taking positives from Brugge-Galatasaray

Galatasaray's new coach Fatih Terim

Fatih Terim and Philippe Clement were both happy to see Galatasaray and Club Brugge share the spoils in their Champions League opener.

A game of few chances ended goalless at Jan Breydelstadion on Wednesday, although Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis spurned an early opening for the Belgian side.

Regardless, in a pool also featuring European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, the coaches were pleased to get off the mark in Group A.

"It was a good game," Galatasaray boss Terim told reporters.

"Of course we would like to have won, but one point is not bad at all. That's a positive result for us.

"Both teams could have won the game. However, I was happy to see my team's physical condition, because we were strong even after the first hour of the match.

"Our players had only played two games together as a team. We showed some good signs and we will get better.

"We now play two matches in a row against strong teams in Istanbul. We need to find ways to test them."

Club Brugge coach Clement was also happy to take a draw from the game.

"I saw the almost perfect game from my group," said Clement.

"The plan we had drawn up to create a lot of chances worked out well, as did the plan to get few chances against us.

"I have seen many positive things. We played attractive, attacking football against a very good opponent.

"We proved we deserve our place in the Champions League. A few times we could have finished better, but they also have a very good keeper.

"Now we are disappointed we only gained one point – however, it is not too bad to take a point against Galatasaray.

"[We have] tough matches against Real Madrid and PSG to come. But that does not mean we will only defend. We will do everything possible to win."