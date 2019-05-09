Copa America 2019: Where to watch, live stream details and more

Copa America is set to start on June 14th this year

Copa America - the premier competition involving the footballing nations of South America is set to start from 14th June this year. 12 teams will be participating in the event which is set to be hosted by Brazil. Chile has won the competition on the previous two occasions and it will be interesting to see who will clinch the trophy in this edition.

Copa America will see some fantastic talents come together and collide on the international stage. Some of the popular players who will play the upcoming edition are Lionel Messi and Neymar and to see these two heavyweights go against each other is an extrememly enticing prospect for fans.

The upcoming edition of the Copa America will be an interesting one as we will get the answers to a number of questions. Will Neymar be able to win South America's premier competition for his country in their own backyard? Will Lionel Messi finally get his hands on the elusive international trophy which has been evading him for the entirety of his career with the national team?

Pertinent questions like the ones mentioned above have kept the fans waiting keenly for the tournament and here is where you can watch all the action unfold.

Where to watch the Copa America in India?

Sony Ten/Sony Six will telecast all the matches of Copa America live in India. The tournament will also be streamed live on Sonyliv.com and the Jio TV application.

Where to watch the Copa America in the UK & Europe?

While BT Sports will telecast the Copa America in UK, Canal+ and beIN Sports will telecast the event across Europe.

Where to watch the Copa America in USA?

Fox Sport,NBC,ESPN and Telemundo Deportes will telecast all the matches of Copa America.