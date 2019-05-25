×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Coutinho, Semedo & Arthur start Copa del Rey final after injury problems

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    25 May 2019, 23:58 IST
coutinhocropped
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho, Nelson Semedo and Arthur all start for Barcelona against Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday after recovering from injuries just in time.

Coutinho has endured a particularly difficult season for Barca, with supporters regularly getting on his back in response to underwhelming performances.

He had been considered a major doubt for the final after sustained a hamstring injury against Getafe on May 12, but Barca announced earlier on Saturday the Brazilian had been given the all-clear.

With transfer links to other clubs surfacing recently, while Antoine Griezmann has been reported as a potential replacement for him, it gives Coutinho the perfect opportunity to silence the doubters.

His international team-mate Arthur's season has been completely the opposite, with the former Gremio star seamlessly adapting to life in Camp Nou.

Arthur had been struggling with muscular problems, but he will slot into the midfield as normal.

Semedo had been a doubt after a head knock, though serious injury was soon ruled out.

Advertisement

Valencia have named an attack-minded XI in a 4-4-2 formation, with Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno leading the line, supported by Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler out wide.

Full-backs Jose Gaya and Daniel Wass – usually a midfielder – will be expected to offer support in attack as well, as Valencia go for their first Copa del Rey since 2007-08.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Copa del Rey 2019 Final: FC Barcelona probable lineup against Valencia
RELATED STORY
Valverde pessimistic about Coutinho, Dembele playing in Copa final
RELATED STORY
Coutinho returns to Barcelona training ahead of Copa del Rey final
RELATED STORY
Semedo cleared of concussion to boost Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points | Copa del Rey 
RELATED STORY
Copa del Rey Final 2019/19: Barcelona vs Valencia - 5 forwards that could decide the match
RELATED STORY
Copa del Rey 2018-19: Predicted Barcelona line-up
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid: 3 things we learned | Copa Del Rey 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Ter Stegen out of Copa del Rey final
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid: Player Ratings | Copa Del Rey 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
28 May LAO SRI 05:00 PM Laos vs Sri Lanka
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
69' BOL NAP
2 - 1
 Bologna vs Napoli
Today TOR LAZ 06:30 PM Torino vs Lazio
Today SAM JUV 09:30 PM Sampdoria vs Juventus
Tomorrow INT EMP 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Empoli
Tomorrow FIO GEN 12:00 AM Fiorentina vs Genoa
Tomorrow SPA MIL 12:00 AM SPAL vs Milan
Tomorrow ROM PAR 12:00 AM Roma vs Parma
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us