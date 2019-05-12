×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Covic to succeed Dardai at Hertha Berlin

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    12 May 2019, 18:02 IST
Ante Covic
Ante Covic playing for Hertha Berlin in 2006

Hertha Berlin have confirmed Ante Covic will be the new head coach of the Bundesliga club.

Covic, who had two spells at Hertha as a player, coaches their Under-23 side and steps up to succeed Pal Dardai for the 2019-20 season.

Dardai has been in charge for four-and-a-half years but his departure from the club was announced last month.

"For me as someone who was born in Berlin, played for Hertha and worked for the club for years, it is like a dream come true," Covic told the club's website.


"Hertha has never just been a normal employer for me – this club is my passion and has a place in my heart.

"I will bring this passion and emotion into the team. That's only possible together. I am a team player who is very approachable and I value hard work. That is the only way you can fuel enthusiasm and keep developing.

"I was able to experience the Hertha fans as a player and I'm really looking forward to doing it again as the coach. My excitement couldn't be greater."

Covic's former team-mate Mirko Dickhaut will join him on the backroom staff, with goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry and fitness coaches Henrik Kuchno and Henrik Vieth retained.

Hertha's last Bundesliga game with Dardai in charge is at home to Bayer Leverkusen next Saturday. They sit 10th in the table.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Dardai to leave Hertha Berlin at the end of the season
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Hertha confirm broken ankle for rumoured Bayern target Stark
RELATED STORY
Capital Punishment; Hertha Berlin continues to frustrate Bayern
RELATED STORY
Ill Hummels out of Hertha game
RELATED STORY
Kovac waiting on Coman tests after winger lasts nine minutes against Hertha
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich welcome back key quartet to training
RELATED STORY
Bayern boss Kovac wary of further Bundesliga title twists
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2017-18: End-of-Season Stats Round-up (Part 2)
RELATED STORY
Gotze sidelined with broken rib
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us