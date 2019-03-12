×
Czechs to face England, Brazil with striker Patrik Schick

Associated Press
NEWS
News
123   //    12 Mar 2019, 17:25 IST
AP Image

PRAGUE (AP) — Patrik Schick has recovered from an unspecified injury to be selected in the Czech Republic squad playing England to open 2020 European Championship qualifying next week.

Four days after the March 22 match at Wembley Stadium, the Czechs will face Brazil in a friendly in Prague.

Schick scored for Roma on Monday in a Serie A win. Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy says Schick has a health problem without elaborating, but says on Tuesday he believes it "was nothing serious."

Schick has five goals in 14 internationals.

Burnley forward Matej Vydra is another attacking option for Silhavy, who is rebuilding the Czechs after their failure to qualify for last year's World Cup in Russia.

Bulgaria, Montenegro, and Kosovo are also in qualifying Group A.

Czech Republic:

Goalkeepers: Jiri Pavlenka (Werder Bremen), Tomas Koubek (Rennes), Tomas Vaclik (Sevilla).

Defenders: Ondrej Celustka (Antalyaspor), Theo Gebre Selassie (Werder Bremen), Filip Novak (Trabzonspor), Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim), Ondrej Kudela (Slavia Prague), Tomas Kalas (Bristol), Marek Suchy (Basel), Vladimir Coufal (Slavia Prague).

Midfielders: Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria), Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague), Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague), Borek Dockal (Sparta Prague), David Pavelka (Kasimpasa), Alex Kral (Slavia Prague), Jaromir Zmrhal (Slavia Prague).

Forwards: Matej Vydra (Burnley), Patrik Schick (Roma).

Associated Press
NEWS
