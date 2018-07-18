Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dalic: I can coach Brazil or Barca but Croatia my favourite

Omnisport
NEWS
News
775   //    18 Jul 2018, 05:35 IST
ZlatkoDalic-cropped
Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic

Zlatko Dalic said he could coach Brazil or Barcelona but Croatia will always remain his favourite job after the country's run to the World Cup final.    

Croatia made history under head coach Dalic following their first World Cup final appearance in Russia, where they lost 4-2 to France in the decider.    

Dalic and Croatia earned admirers for their football throughout the tournament, while the Balkan nation were greeted by an estimated half-a-million fans on the streets of Zagreb having returned home to a remarkable reception despite defeat.   

Reflecting on Croatia's World Cup exploits, Dalic said in an emotional speech: "I can be coach of Brazil or Barcelona but this will always be the favorite job, to lead Croatian national team.  

"There is still grief because we had to win the trophy. But if someone had offered me to be in the final before the World cup, we'd all have taken it."

Dalic - who worked his way up the ranks in Asia where he led UAE giants Al Ain to the 2016 AFC Champions League final - replaced Ante Cacic in October as Croatia struggled during World Cup qualifying.  

The 51-year-old oversaw a change in fortunes, guiding Croatia past Greece in the play-offs before the nation made their mark at Russia 2018.  

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Croatia coach Dalic traveled hard path to World Cup final
RELATED STORY
Croatia coach Dalic ignoring Argentina's complaints
RELATED STORY
Dalic focused on World Cup final amid Premier League talk
RELATED STORY
Zlatko Dalic: Croatia's unlikely managerial hero
RELATED STORY
Messi the greatest but Croatia will play to beat...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why Systems Will Always Prevail Over...
RELATED STORY
What we can expect from the Croatia vs. England match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group D
RELATED STORY
Dalic: Fitness will not be an issue against France
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Barca want €100...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us