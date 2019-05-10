David Luiz expects Chelsea future to be decided in 'next few days'
David Luiz is optimistic about staying at Chelsea and expects a decision on his future to be made "in the next few days".
The 32-year-old centre-back returned to Stamford Bridge for a second spell in August 2016 after two years at Paris Saint-Germain and was a key figure in that season's Premier League triumph.
He has featured 35 times in the league for Maurizio Sarri during this campaign, making a commendable return after the second half of 2017-18 was ruined by injuries.
He scored in the penalty shoot-out as Chelsea progressed past Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday to reach the Europa League final.
Europa League final...— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 9, 2019
WE ARE COMING! #CHEFRA pic.twitter.com/D6QSy9UPcl
He is now aiming to have his future sorted well before Chelsea's trip to Baku to face Arsenal in the May 29 showpiece, with his contract due to expire a month later.
When asked if he was feeling positive and when a decision will be made, the defender told reporters: "Yes, I am always optimistic, regardless of the decision.
"It will be decided in the next few days. I love this club, everyone knows. In the next [few] days [there will be a decision]."