David Luiz expects Chelsea future to be decided in 'next few days'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    10 May 2019, 14:06 IST
davidluiz-cropped
Chelsea defender David Luiz

David Luiz is optimistic about staying at Chelsea and expects a decision on his future to be made "in the next few days".

The 32-year-old centre-back returned to Stamford Bridge for a second spell in August 2016 after two years at Paris Saint-Germain and was a key figure in that season's Premier League triumph.

He has featured 35 times in the league for Maurizio Sarri during this campaign, making a commendable return after the second half of 2017-18 was ruined by injuries.

He scored in the penalty shoot-out as Chelsea progressed past Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday to reach the Europa League final.

He is now aiming to have his future sorted well before Chelsea's trip to Baku to face Arsenal in the May 29 showpiece, with his contract due to expire a month later.

When asked if he was feeling positive and when a decision will be made, the defender told reporters: "Yes, I am always optimistic, regardless of the decision.

"It will be decided in the next few days. I love this club, everyone knows. In the next [few] days [there will be a decision]."

Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
