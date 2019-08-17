×
David Luiz named for Arsenal debut in Premier League clash with Burnley

105   //    17 Aug 2019, 16:48 IST
David Luiz will make his Arsenal debut against Burnley on Saturday, but Nicolas Pepe has been kept waiting for a first Premier League start.

A deadline-day signing from Chelsea, the experienced David Luiz joins Dani Ceballos and Alexandre Lacazette in the XI as Unai Emery makes three changes to the team that won 1-0 at Newcastle United.

Lacazette was an unused substitute in that match and Spanish midfielder Ceballos appeared in the second half following his loan move from Real Madrid.

Pepe, a club-record signing from Lille, could feature off the bench for the second week running as Granit Xhaka drops out of the squad due to back and leg bruising.

Mesut Ozil is missing as a result of illness earlier in the week, but Sead Kolasinac is back in the matchday fold.

At his pre-match news conference, head coach Emery stated both players were mentally ready to return to action after being given time off due to concerns over their safety.

Ozil and Kolasinac were victims of an apparent attempted carjacking in July and missed last weekend's season-opening victory.

Calum Chambers and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, starters at St James' Park, are relegated to the bench.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
