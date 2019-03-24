×
Davies wants Bale back at Tottenham

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Mar 2019, 16:48 IST
garethbale-cropped
Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale would be welcomed back to Tottenham should he choose to call time on his spell at Real Madrid, according to Spurs defender Ben Davies.

Speculation over Bale's future at Santiago Bernabeu has been rife during a season in which Madrid have struggled to cope following the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Bale dazzled at Tottenham before moving to Spain, and his Wales team-mate Davies said he would relish the chance to play alongside his country's leading scorer on a more regular basis.

"He's come under a bit of flak at Madrid recently, but for Wales he's always been brilliant," Davies told reporters ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia.

"I'm always going to say it's unfair, he is one of the best players in the world, we see it every day in training.

"I'd definitely have him at Tottenham. But I don't know how likely that is."

Wales beat Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 in a friendly ahead of their clash with Slovakia, though Bale is not the only player to have impressed Davies during the international break. 

Ryan Giggs named David Brooks, Harry Wilson, Ben Woodburn and Daniel James in his squad, with their quality leaving Davies optimistic about Wales' long-term future. 

"If you look at the options we've got now, we definitely have a lot more up there," said the defender. 

"In the past, we only had Gareth with that pace, but we're lucky to be blessed with it now. 

"It's a good position to be in as a squad, the younger players will want to show what they can do when they get the chance of a regular place – that's the competition you want." 

