De Rossi bids emotional farewell to Roma

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    27 May 2019, 03:42 IST
DeRossi-cropped
Roma icon Daniele De Rossi

There were plenty of tears as Daniele De Rossi said farewell to Roma after 19 years with his hometown club.

Serie A giants Roma opted not to renew De Rossi's contract and Sunday's 2-1 season-ending victory over Parma was a goodbye for the 35-year-old midfield icon.

Tears were flowing in the Stadio Olimpico stands and on the pitch in the Italian capital, where De Rossi – a two-time Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana winner – made his 616th and final Roma appearance.

De Rossi wore the captain's armband and was substituted inside the last 10 minutes to a standing ovation before Diego Perotti's late winner secured sixth position and a Europa League berth.

After the match, De Rossi embraced all of his team-mates and outgoing head coach Claudio Ranieri – who will also leave Roma having returned following Eusebio Di Francesco's sacking in March.

Former Italy international and 2006 World Cup winner De Rossi then embarked on an emotional lap of honour with his family to salute the tearful Roma fans.

