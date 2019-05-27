De Rossi bids emotional farewell to Roma

Roma icon Daniele De Rossi

There were plenty of tears as Daniele De Rossi said farewell to Roma after 19 years with his hometown club.

Serie A giants Roma opted not to renew De Rossi's contract and Sunday's 2-1 season-ending victory over Parma was a goodbye for the 35-year-old midfield icon.

Tears were flowing in the Stadio Olimpico stands and on the pitch in the Italian capital, where De Rossi – a two-time Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana winner – made his 616th and final Roma appearance.

De Rossi wore the captain's armband and was substituted inside the last 10 minutes to a standing ovation before Diego Perotti's late winner secured sixth position and a Europa League berth.

#DDR16: The tears start to flow at Stadio Olimpico as Daniele De Rossi embraces his #ASRoma team-mates after his final game in the Giallorossi shirt pic.twitter.com/WsoxwI9XGu — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 26, 2019

After the match, De Rossi embraced all of his team-mates and outgoing head coach Claudio Ranieri – who will also leave Roma having returned following Eusebio Di Francesco's sacking in March.

#DDR16: #ASRoma captain Daniele De Rossi begins a lap of honour with his family inside a sold-out Stadio Olimpico pic.twitter.com/uC67Td8P0w — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 26, 2019

Former Italy international and 2006 World Cup winner De Rossi then embarked on an emotional lap of honour with his family to salute the tearful Roma fans.

#DDR16: Daniele De Rossi kisses the ground in front of an adoring Curva Sud pic.twitter.com/3TgkEuLR8x — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 26, 2019