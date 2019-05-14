×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

De Rossi to leave Roma at end of season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    14 May 2019, 14:16 IST
danielederossi-cropped
Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi

Roma have confirmed Daniele De Rossi will leave the club at the end of the season but say he has no plans to hang up his boots just yet.

The 35-year-old's contract will not be renewed, ending a 19-year association with his hometown club.

After joining the club's youth ranks in 2000 from Ostia Mare, he has gone on to make 615 appearances for the senior side, scoring 63 goals. Only Francesco Totti has made more appearances for the Giallorossi.

De Rossi has made just 14 Serie A starts for sixth-placed Roma this season and the club have confirmed his last game will be against Parma on May 26.

Roma president James Pallotta told the club's website: "For 18 years, Daniele has been the beating heart of AS Roma's team.

"From his debut in 2001, to taking on the responsibility of the captain's armband, he always represented the Roma fans on the pitch with pride as he established himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe.

"We will all shed tears when he pulls on the Giallorossi shirt for the last time against Parma but we respect his desire to prolong his playing career – even if, at almost 36, it will be away from Rome. 

"On behalf of everyone at Roma, I'd like to thank Daniele for his incredible dedication to this club and ensure him that our doors will remain open for him to return to the club in a new role whenever he wants."

De Rossi won the Coppa Italia in 2007 and 2008, as well as Supercoppa Italiana in 2007, during his time with the club.

Advertisement
Seria A News: Daniele De Rossi set to leave AS Roma
RELATED STORY
De Rossi calls on Roma fans to mend Kolarov relationship
RELATED STORY
Arrivederci! Ranieri set to leave Roma
RELATED STORY
3 comebacks by underdogs that inspired Tottenham Hotspur against Ajax
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players to have never won a league title in their careers
RELATED STORY
AS Roma v Napoli Predicted Lineups - Serie A 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, AS Roma and Napoli Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Roma hires Ranieri as coach until the end of the season
RELATED STORY
AS Roma v Bologna: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
I'm tired of this c**p - Roma president Pallotta slams VAR after Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Dardai to leave Hertha Berlin at the end of the season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us