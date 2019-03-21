×
Defender Ali Krieger returns to the US women's national team

Associated Press
NEWS
News
94   //    21 Mar 2019, 23:38 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — Defender Ali Krieger has returned to the U.S. women's national team for the first time since 2017.

Krieger was named to the team's roster Thursday for exhibition matches against Australia and Belgium as the team prepares for the World Cup in France starting in June.

She has not played for the United States since a game against Russia on April 6, 2017. Her last call-up to the team was for the Tournament of Nations in the summer of 2017.

Krieger, a veteran of the 2015 World Cup championship team, will help shore up the team's defense in the absence of Kelley O'Hara, who was left off the roster because of an ankle injury.

"I spoke with Ali and she's excited to come into camp and help this team in any way she can," coach Jill Ellis said. "Opportunities, however they transpire, are exactly that, and Ali has been a great pro and will no doubt lean on her experience and strengths when she comes back into this environment. Recently, she has been training with her club in the outside back position and with the potential to add depth on the right side, it was good timing to bring Ali into this camp to join the other six defenders."

Krieger has 98 overall appearances with the national team. She recently announced her engagement to goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris, who was also called into training camp in Santa Barbara ahead of the friendly matches. Krieger and Harris also play for the Orland Pride of the National Women's Soccer League.

Ellis named 24 players to the roster. In addition to Krieger, Lindsey Horan returns after missing the SheBelieves Cup because of a quad injury.

The United States plays Australia on April 4 in Commerce City, Colorado, before facing Belgium in Los Angeles on April 7.

The roster with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns).

Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Reign), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit), McCall Zerboni (NC Courage)

Forwards: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Reign).

Associated Press
NEWS
