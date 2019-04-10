Defenders must adapt to VAR, says Rose

Tottenham defender Danny Rose blocks a shot from Raheem Sterling

Danny Rose suggested defenders will have to adapt if they are to avoid giving away penalties following the introduction of VAR.

Tottenham defender Rose was penalised during his side's 1-0 home win against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

The England left-back was deemed to have blocked a shot from international team-mate Raheem Sterling with his arm in the early stages of Tuesday's game.

Referee Bjorn Kuipers initially awarded a corner and there were no appeals for a penalty from City players, but the official checked video replays then pointed to the spot.

Fortunately for Rose, Hugo Lloris saved well from Sergio Aguero and Son Heung-min's strike sealed a precious victory for Spurs after Harry Kane sustained an ankle injury.

Manchester United were awarded a similarly controversial penalty for handball to help them knock out Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round.

Rose indicated he disagreed with the decision to award a penalty and thanked Spurs captain Lloris for keeping the scores level.

"It's going to get that way," Rose told reporters when asked if defenders will have to change their approach in the VAR era.

"It's unnatural to try to defend a shot with your arms behind your back and I'm not sure that's something the manager [Mauricio Pochettino] would be promoting.

"But there's not much I can do, I have to learn from it. I was lucky Hugo made the save because if they were 1-0 ahead after 13 minutes it would have been a long evening for us.

"It did hit my arm and I didn't think my arm was outside my body. But the referee said it was and if VAR wasn't there I would have got away with it. But he's given it and luckily Hugo got me out of trouble.

"Even though it was after 13 minutes, it was a game-changing save. Sometimes they go for us, and it went against us. I'm not sure I can complain."

