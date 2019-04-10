×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dembele passed fit for Manchester United versus Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
76   //    10 Apr 2019, 15:04 IST
Ousmane Dembele
Barcelona and France attacker Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele has been given the medical all-clear by Barcelona, meaning the forward is available to face Manchester United in the Champions League.

Dembele has not played since he suffered a torn hamstring after coming off the bench against Lyon in the last round on March 13.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde accepted he had risked Dembele's fitness and the France international was expected to miss both legs of the quarter-final against United.

But the forward returned to training earlier than anticipated and he was included in Barca's travelling squad for Wednesday's first leg at Old Trafford.

He has now been passed fit for the game following a training session on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old's return is a welcome boost for Barca as they seek to win the treble, having reached the Copa del Rey final and all-but guaranteed the LaLiga title by defeating nearest rivals Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

Dembele has scored eight LaLiga goals and a further three in the Champions League this term, with Barca seeking to reach their first final in the competition since 2015.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
Dembele named in Barcelona squad for Manchester United clash
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Barcelona Predicted Lineups - Champions League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Barcelona Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Dembele could face Man Utd, says Barcelona boss Valverde
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-2019 - 5 reasons why Manchester United could eliminate Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
4 reasons for Manchester United to be a worry for FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Manchester United - Barcelona Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Barcelona: Messi's awesome record against English clubs
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Barcelona: Top 5 Players who played for both clubs
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Manchester United after another Lionel Messi masterclass for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: How Manchester United should lineup against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us