Dortmund secure Guerreiro extension until 2023

Borussia Dortmund star Raphael Guerreiro

Borussia Dortmund have finally confirmed a new four-year deal for Raphael Guerreiro.

Portugal international Guerreiro had appeared set to commit his future to Dortmund in September, with sporting director Michael Zorc describing himself as "very optimistic" a contract would be agreed.

The extension was formally announced on Thursday, with the versatile defender set to stay at Signal Iduna Park until 2023.

Guerreiro's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season, prompting links to Paris Saint-Germain in the previous transfer window.

Upon signing the new terms, Guerreiro said: "Borussia Dortmund are a great club where I have been feeling very comfortable with my family for three years.

"I will do everything I can to help our team achieve their goals and we should start with victory on Saturday at home against Gladbach [Borussia Monchengladbach]."

Zorc added: "Raphael is an internationally experienced and technically first-class footballer who can be flexibly deployed in several positions and enjoys a high regard within our squad."

Guerreiro, who can play at left-back and in midfield, has made five Bundesliga appearances for eighth-placed Dortmund this season.

He joined the German giants from Lorient in a reported €12million deal while starring in Portugal's successful Euro 2016 campaign.