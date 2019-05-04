×
Dyche refuses to over-question players after Everton defeat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    04 May 2019, 10:10 IST
seandyche-cropped
Burnley manager Sean Dyche

Burnley manager Sean Dyche refused to be too critical of his players after the Clarets fell to a 2-0 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park.

An own goal from Ben Mee and Seamus Coleman's header gave the Toffees a fifth win in seven games as Burnley lost back-to-back Premier League games.

The Clarets secured their Premier League status last month with three wins and a draw in four games and having gotten to that 40-point mark, Dyche says the achievement of his players should not be underestimated.

"I don't want to over-question the players. We were slightly off our levels tonight, but they have climbed a mountain in the second half of the season," he told BBC Radio Lancashire Sport.

"It's their [Everton's] last home game, they're on a good run of form, but we got an unlucky goal against us as we don't react quickly enough. It bounces off Ben Mee and gives them a lift.

"We hadn't started as well as we had liked, but there's a human response and it's hard to question them."

Dyche added he was proud of the performance from his team after the interval.

"I asked the players at half-time to find that extra detail and that one per cent more. We are a side that has to play at our maximum and we need everyone on board, particularly away from home against good teams.

"We were off our performance levels in the first half. Second half it was a good, strong reaction to attempt to get something out of the game.

"We weren't a million miles away tonight. The margins are tighter than you think. We build up properly now for Arsenal with respect to ourselves and hope to finish the season well."

Premier League 2018-19
