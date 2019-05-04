×
Eight in a row! Celtic crowned Scottish champions again

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    04 May 2019, 18:54 IST
Lustig - Cropped
Lustig celebrates for Celtic against Aberdeen

Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership title for an eighth consecutive season after defeating Aberdeen on Saturday.

Leading rivals Rangers by nine points with three games to play, Neil Lennon's team needed a point at Pittodrie to be crowned champions and move within one title of the nine-in-a-row record, which both Glasgow rivals have achieved once.

And they did more than what was required by claiming a 3-0 victory, courtesy of Mikael Lustig's header, another aerial effort from Jozo Simunovic and Odsonne Edouard's impressive late finish.

This season saw Brendan Rodgers leave Celtic for Leicester City in February, with Lennon returning as interim manager to see out the campaign, having previously led the club between 2010 and 2014, winning three titles.

Celtic can now win a domestic treble for a third straight season if they defeat Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on May 25.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers, who have improved this season and play Celtic in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox next week, are now certain to finish second in the table regardless of their result against Hibernian on Sunday.

