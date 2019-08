Eintracht Frankfurt sign €7m Bas Dost as Haller replacement

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 26 Aug 2019, 19:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bas Dost in action for Sporting CP

Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Bas Dost from Sporting CP for an initial €7million.

The 30-year-old striker has moved to the Bundesliga club on a three-year contract as a replacement for Sebastien Haller, who joined West Ham.

Frankfurt will pay €7m plus variables of up to €500,000, while Sporting will earn 15 per cent of any future sale.

"After the departure of Sebastien Haller, it was important for us to find an adequate replacement, who ideally is experienced and capable of helping us straight away," sporting director Fredi Bobic told the club's website.

"Bas fulfils those criteria and knows the Bundesliga. He's an important addition to our squad with his build and his confidence in the box. His goalscoring record is very strong, and of course we hope he'll be just as clinical for us."

Bundesliga defences beware



Bas Dost is back pic.twitter.com/dS1fpv0CAB — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) August 26, 2019

Dost, who scored 76 goals in 84 league games for Sporting, including 34 in the 2016-17 season, said: "I'm happy to be here and looking forward to my time at Eintracht Frankfurt. I'm a striker who loves to score goals."

Dost previously spent four years in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg, scoring 36 Bundesliga goals in 85 games and winning the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup in 2015.

Eintracht were beaten 2-1 by RB Leipzig in their second Bundesliga match of the season on Sunday.

36 - Since summer 2012, Bas Dost has scored 36 Bundesliga goals (in 85 games) - only Alexander Meier has scored more often among all @eintracht_eng players in that period (61 goals). Poacher. pic.twitter.com/6USqG1kNu6 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) August 26, 2019