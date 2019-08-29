Emery could go for goals and pick Aubameyang, Lacazette and Pepe against Tottenham

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe could be unleashed together against Tottenham in the north London derby.

The trio are yet to start a Premier League match as a front three since Arsenal made Pepe their club record signing, bringing the Ivory Coast forward in from Ligue 1 side Lille.

Lacazette has been battling an ankle injury and was left out of the France squad on Thursday, but Aubameyang has started the new campaign in fine form with two goals from three games.

Arsenal's attack is now arguably as strong as any in the Premier League, with Emery considering whether to choose the Spurs game for Aubameyang, Lacazette and Pepe to start together.

"Yes, but be calm," Emery told reporters on Thursday when asked if the trio could all be in his XI. "My decision in each moment is thinking about how we are.

"For example with Lacazette, he had a problem with his ankle. This week is the best week of the last three weeks. He’s getting better and feeling better with his ankle, it’s very positive.

"With Pepe, he came here later than the others but he is getting and feeling better in each match. Aubameyang is very important for us, he scores two goals in the first two matches, he had two or three good actions in Liverpool.

"The most important thing for me is to have chances and after with players like Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe, Micki [Henrikh Mkhitaryan], Reiss [Nelson], [Dani] Ceballos and Mesut [Ozil] we can score with different players.

"I think they can start together and they can play also during the match as all three, it depends how we decide our game plan. But I am very optimistic for that situation, but not also those three players, also Nelson, Mkhitaryan, [Joe] Willock, Ozil.

"We need to be able to make the best decisions, but above all, to have different possibilities with the players."

The interception

The pace

Spurs have stumbled at the start of the season, losing at home to Newcastle United last time out, although they claimed a battling 2-2 draw away to champions Manchester City.

"For us, to play matches like last week against Liverpool and this week against Tottenham, the two teams who played the final of the Champions League last year, is amazing," Emery added.

"I think it's the best test and every time is a good moment to play against them. Sunday, with our supporters, I think is the best moment to play and enjoy with our supporters in that match, that derby.

"I think maybe that on Sunday, that match is the best match in the world for all football supporters.

"I think it's a very, very big challenge for us and it's a very, very good moment, a good match and the possibility of winning against them on Sunday gives a chance for good success. We also remember that last year we finished behind them with only one point's difference in 38 matches.

"We are going to play against the Champions League finalists and there are a lot of positives for us, for our supporters, to enjoy that match on Sunday."