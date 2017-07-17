Emery's PSG rotation kept Trapp guessing

Germany international Kevin Trapp says he felt motivated to impress during Unai Emery's squad rotation at Paris Saint-Germain last season.

by Omnisport News 17 Jul 2017, 16:49 IST

PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp

Paris Saint-Germain's squad rotation last season meant players were always unsure if head coach Unai Emery would select them, according to goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

The Germany international ended the campaign as Emery's regular choice between the sticks but he had a running battle over the gloves with Alphonse Areola, as PSG lost out on the Ligue 1 title to free-scoring Monaco after four years of domestic dominance.

Trapp started 24 league matches but goalkeeper was widely considered to be a problem position for PSG, although the 27-year-old has insisted he does not listen to the critics.

"At first it was Alphonse who played, but the coach never settled the question of the goalkeeper - and that is entirely his right," Trapp told L'Equipe.

"For us it was something new too, it did not destabilise us because I think it pushed us a little more. We never knew who was going to play and it left the door open, you had to give everything in training and show that you wanted to play.

"Critics do not bother me, it gives me the motivation to work even harder. You cannot be loved by everyone, some will think you are the best, others do not. The most important thing is that the coaches and I, personally, know what I am capable of."

4 - Paris Saint-Germain have completed only four passes between Barcelona's fourth goal (Neymar; 87:24) and the final whistle. Panic. pic.twitter.com/XmAB71tpsW — OptaCan (@OptaCan) March 9, 2017

Trapp was in goal when PSG somehow lost 6-1 to Barcelona at Camp Nou in March to be knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16, the goalkeeper conceding three goals in the final seven minutes as the Catalan giants produced one of football's greatest ever comebacks.

"In Barcelona, it's complicated to say what happened," Trapp said. "I believe that will never happen again. I do not think we were nervous.

"From the beginning, we found ourselves in danger, because of Barca's advanced players. We had never experienced such a tough match, with such pressure from the opponent, but there's still no excuse.

"It's just a game to forget, inexplicable, something that had never happened before. There were also refereeing decisions. I think all the factors were against us."