English FA investigates concerns about national team staffer

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    10 Oct 2018, 03:54 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association says it has investigated concerns about the conduct of a staffer who was a key part of the national team's run to the World Cup semifinals in Russia.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late Tuesday that FA head of strategy and performance Dave Reddin was linked to a culture of bullying and fear.

The FA confirmed it "received an anonymous letter raising certain concerns in relation to Dave Reddin."

In a statement, the FA says it "took all of the allegations raised very seriously and undertook and investigation. We are entirely satisfied that the matters were appropriately investigated and concluded."

The governing body did not specify how the investigation concluded.

The FA says that "as this matter relates to the personal data of current employees we are not in a position to comment further."

England reached its first World Cup semifinal in 28 years in July, losing to Croatia.

Associated Press
NEWS
