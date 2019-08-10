×
Enough celebration – Klopp discusses not parading Champions League trophy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    10 Aug 2019, 07:16 IST
jurgen klopp - cropped
Jurgen Klopp with the Champions League trophy

Jurgen Klopp insisted there was no reason for Liverpool to parade the Champions League trophy ahead of their win over Norwich City, saying it was time to move on.

Liverpool secured their sixth European Cup with a win over Tottenham in the final in Madrid in June.

But they opted not to parade the trophy on Friday, when they opened their Premier League campaign with a 4-1 victory over Norwich at Anfield.

Asked about that decision, Klopp was seemingly unaware of the possibility, but said he would not have done it anyway.

"Nobody told me I have to. Is that what you do usually? I touched the Euro cup on the matchday there, the day after, and since then not," he told a news conference.

"No reason for it, I know how it feels. And people know how it looks.

"If somebody expected that then somebody should've told me. I'm pretty sure I wouldn't have done it anyway, because we are now in the new season. Enough celebration.

"Nobody has to congratulate me anymore, but still everybody's doing it. I'm really fine with all the things I heard about it, now let's play the new season."

A calf injury to goalkeeper Alisson soured Liverpool's win, which came thanks to first-half goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi after Grant Hanley's seventh-minute own goal.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
