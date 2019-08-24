×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Eriksen can shut out transfer speculation, says Spurs boss Pochettino

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    24 Aug 2019, 14:08 IST
Christian Eriksen - cropped
Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen remains focused on his job even as transfer rumours persist, according to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Denmark international Eriksen continues to be linked with a move amid rumoured interest from clubs including Juventus and Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and was only a substitute for the opening-weekend win over Aston Villa, before returning to the starting XI in the 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

Pochettino admits the uncertainty is far from ideal but insists Eriksen can still perform while his future is in limbo.

"I always tell the player to not be affected by the rumours," the Spurs boss said.

"In this situation, there is nothing to say, because still we have one more year on his contract. It's not the best situation for him, for everyone.

"He's acting naturally. You cannot put a finger on the problem. You need to try to help.

"I understand the club, I understand the player. You try to minimise the problem, try to treat the situation.

Advertisement

"This is an important player who needs to help the team with his performances to get positive results."

In June, midfielder Eriksen publicly confirmed his appetite to "try something new" after six seasons at Spurs.

"Christian has a personality and a character that... he's involved, and he's not affected by the rumours or situation surrounding him," Pochettino said.

Tottenham face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 3
FT AST EVE
2 - 0
 Aston Villa vs Everton
Today NOR CHE 05:00 PM Norwich vs Chelsea
Today BRI SOU 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
Today MAN CRY 07:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Today SHE LEI 07:30 PM Sheffield United vs Leicester City
Today WAT WES 07:30 PM Watford vs West Ham
Today LIV ARS 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Arsenal
Tomorrow AFC MAN 06:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Tomorrow TOT NEW 09:00 PM Tottenham vs Newcastle
Tomorrow WOL BUR 09:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us