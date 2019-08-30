Europa League 2019-20 group stage draw in full
Europa League runners up Arsenal will face a tough test against Eintracht Frankfurt in this season's group stage, while Manchester United have been drawn against Astana, Partizan Belgrade and AZ.
Arsenal were thumped 4-1 by Chelsea in last season's final, but Unai Emery's side should be confident of progressing from Group F, which also includes Standard Liege and Vitoria Guimaraes.
United, winners in 2017, were placed in Group L, with fellow Premier League side Wolves going up against Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava in Group K.
Sevilla headline Group A, with Celtic and Steven Gerrard's Rangers both drawn in tough pools.
Group A: Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabag, Dudelange.
Group B: Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano.
Group C: Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor.
Group D: Sporting CP, PSV, Rosenborg, LASK.
Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, Cluj.
Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria Guimaraes.
Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers.
Group H: CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros.
Group I: Wolfsburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Oleksandriya.
Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger.
Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava.
Group L: Manchester United, Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AZ.