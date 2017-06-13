Everton agree fee to buy Sunderland keeper Pickford - report

by Reuters News 13 Jun 2017, 15:52 IST

Britain Football Soccer - England Under 21 Training - St Georges Park - June 7, 2017 England's Jordan Pickford during training Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Everton have agreed a fee to sign Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the Liverpool Echo reported on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old is regarded as one of England's most promising keepers and was one of the few successes in a Sunderland side who finished bottom of the Premier League last season.

Echo said the deal, which includes various add-ons could eventually rise to 30 million pounds ($38.09 million), just short of the world-record 35 million pounds which Manchester City recently paid Benfica for Brazilian Ederson Moraes.

Pickford is currently in Poland with the England under-21 team and the move will not be completed until July 1 when the international transfer window opens.

Everton are expected to be one of the most active teams in England's transfer window and British media have also reported they are in discussions to buy Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez and Ajax midfielder Davy Klassen.

($1 = 0.7876 pounds)

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)