Everton cut their losses on Mirallas as Belgian joins Royal Antwerp

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 25 // 30 Aug 2019, 23:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Mirallas has left Everton

Kevin Mirallas has brought his seven-year stay at Everton to an end by joining Royal Antwerp on a free transfer.

Mirallas, who has signed a one-year deal with the Belgian side, joined Everton in 2012 and went on to score 38 goals in 186 appearances.

However, after some excellent seasons between 2012 and 2016, the attacker struggled to cement himself in Ronald Koeman's side, though he still signed a new deal with the club in May 2017.

Mirallas' final competitive appearance for Everton came in the Europa League in December 2017, with the forward joining former club Olympiacos on loan for the second half of the season.

| All the best to Kevin Mirallas as he joins Royal Antwerp after seasons with the Blues.



Good luck, Kev. pic.twitter.com/CbOXoKyiRY — Everton (@Everton) August 30, 2019

Fiorentina signed Mirallas on a season-long loan for 2018-19 and the Belgium international featured 30 times for La Viola.

But with Marco Silva unwilling to utilise him, and the signing of Alex Iwobi having nudged him further down the pecking order, Everton have agreed to a free transfer despite the player having a year left on his current deal.