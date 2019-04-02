×
Everton looking into alleged incident involving Pickford

Associated Press
NEWS
News
28   //    02 Apr 2019, 01:08 IST
AP Image

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton says it is investigating an alleged incident after video footage that claimed to show England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford involved in a street fight was widely shared online.

The Premier League team said in a brief statement Monday that it was "looking into the matter" after being made aware of the alleged incident "involving one of our players."

According to Britain's Press Association, the incident took place Sunday in Pickford's home city of Sunderland, where the goalkeeper, 25, spent the day after playing in Everton's 2-0 win over West Ham on Saturday.

One video apparently shows Pickford drinking in a bar. Another shows a man, believed to be Pickford, being dragged away as fighting breaks out. It was unclear who originally posted the video.

Pickford was England's first-choice goalkeeper during the World Cup in July.

