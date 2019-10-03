Everything is magnified when you're the best team in the world – Luis Suarez

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 99 // 03 Oct 2019, 03:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Luis Suarez of Barcelona

Luis Suarez believes every aspect of Barcelona's play is "viewed with a magnifying glass" and opponents will up their game against them because they are the best team in the world.

Barca claimed a slender 2-1 win over Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday, coming from behind thanks to Suarez's stunning brace.

The Uruguayan striker netted twice in the second half, including an 84th-minute winner, after Lautaro Martinez had put Inter ahead early on at Camp Nou.

Inter had looked significantly more threatening than the hosts in the first half, but Suarez, who highlighted Ernesto Valverde's impact in altering his tactics, suggested any Barca errors are always magnified because of who they are.

"He [Valverde] told us that we had to be more orderly when it came to pressing. That's why we have the coach, to correct those mistakes and we [were] aware of how we were to do it," Suarez said.

"It is also a virtue of the rival because they have very fast players and have taken advantage of our spaces.

"We are in the best team in the world and everything is viewed with a magnifying glass.

"Being strong and focused, being aware that we are the team to beat – that's the mentality we should have in this Champions League."

Advertisement

Valverde accepted Inter made Barca work extremely hard for their victory, the coach believing the result simply came down to the Catalans being that bit better in the second half.

"We needed to revolutionise the game going forward," Valverde said. "With [Sergio] Busquets [who was replaced by Arturo Vidal early in the second half], Arthur and [Frenkie] De Jong, we controlled the game, but we needed to play into space.

"We needed to enter the area more and be more decisive in the final third. They were staying away from our goal and we were able to come back.

"We had a powerful team against us. They are top in Serie A after winning all their matches. They made life difficult for us, but in the second half we were better."

Sometimes even the goat is amazed. pic.twitter.com/rw4lvgBnvt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 2, 2019