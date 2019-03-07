Evra and Pogba go wild in stands after Manchester United stun PSG

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 2.38K // 07 Mar 2019, 14:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Pogba (R) celebrates with Romelu Lukaku at Parc des Princes

There were scenes of hysteria at Parc des Princes on Wednesday as Manchester United defeated Paris Saint-Germain - even in the VIP section.

An injury-time penalty from Marcus Rashford sealed a 3-1 win for the Red Devils in the French capital, sending them into the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Pogba, who was banned for the last-16 second leg after being sent off in the 2-0 home defeat to PSG last month, was sitting with former United and France star Evra high in the stands.

Neither man is exactly well-known for using social media in a muted manner, so you can imagine the celebrations after Rashford sent United through...

Advertisement